April Morton – Reporting amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. – Up News Info Detroit

I'm going to work in week 3 from home. As MMJ, multimedia journalist, I report, write and edit on my own.

I conduct all of my interviews via the Zoom video conference, but still, I go out and do stand-ups and b-roll for my stories.

When I'm in the field, I'm sure I don't have contact with anyone, and most of the time I wear a mask in case someone comes up and asks questions.

Since we are on a "Stay Home,quot; order, I always carry my station ID and the necessary documentation, proving that I am an essential worker.

When it comes to stand-ups (where you see me in front of the camera), I'm learning to be more creative and keep things interesting. I've filmed stories from my front porch and my backyard, and it's working!

I never thought that such reporting was possible, but we are dedicated as journalists to keeping you informed. Especially during these ever-changing and unprecedented times.

