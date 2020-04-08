Apple iPhone 12 launch may not occur until December – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 may be delayed until December.

The economic impact of the coronavirus may lead Apple to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 even if supply chain issues can be addressed.

Apple will reportedly make a decision on the iPhone launch date in May.

I know it's a narration we hear every year, but the iPhone 12 was truly set to be a monumental launch for Apple. Especially in light of the fact that iPhone sales have stagnated in recent years, it was widely assumed that the iPhone 12, the first iPhone with 5G support, was going to help drive sales year after year.

However, the coronavirus can completely alter Apple's plans. While it's safe to assume Apple will launch iPhone 12 in 2020, a September release is no longer a guarantee for various reasons. For starters, there are questions about whether or not the supply chain can accelerate enough in time for a September launch. Second, travel restrictions involving China may have slightly delayed the milestones in the iPhone 12 development process.

Another issue to consider is that unemployment in the US. USA It is at its peak, which means that many people may not worry about a new iPhone, even if Apple manages to launch it in September.

In light of all this, a new research note from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives articulates that Apple will likely delay the launch of the iPhone 12 in a few months. And while this could see the iPhone 12 launch sometime in October or November, Ives notes that a December 2020 version is also on the table:

While iPhone 12 mass production isn't likely to start until the May period, pre-planning, design coordination, and normalizing component shortages in the supply chain make the fall period very difficult. to achieve for beginners. Taking a step back, having one of your biggest iPhone releases ever in a consumer environment still recovering from the impact of this unprecedented dark storm COVID-19 would be a risky move that will likely be shelved until the holiday season in our opinion.

As Ives and others have pointed out, Apple will only have one chance to launch its first iPhone 5G, and the company will naturally want to do its best to avoid a lukewarm response. Accordingly, Ives adds that investors are already starting to "consider a 5G rollout that is advancing by the December deadline."

Based on previous reports we've seen, Apple executives will make a decision regarding the iPhone 12 release date sometime in May. As for what we can expect from Apple's iPhone 12 line, a recent leak relays that Apple will launch four new models this year. Please note that all Pro models will have triple lens camera schematics and a LiDAR camera module similar to what Apple previously added to its recently introduced iPad Pro.