Appeals Panel Orders Case Against Mexican Megachurch Leader Dropped – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A California appeals court panel on Tuesday ordered a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the case against the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch who was charged last year with rape and other sexual acts against children.

The ruling of the California Second District Court of Appeals panel that ordered Judge George G Lomeli to dismiss the amended complaint against Naason Joaquin García came less than a year after the 50-year-old leader of La Luz del Mundo , was arrested by Los Angeles. Airport police.

The appeals court ruled that because Garcia's preliminary hearing was not conducted in a timely manner, and he did not waive his right to one, the complaint filed against him had to be dismissed.

Last July, Garcia was ordered held without bond with a judge who noted that the information provided by the alleged victims was "very detailed,quot; and that there was a "risk of flight,quot; on the part of Garcia, who was initially jailed rather than a $ 25 million bond and then $ 50 million bond.

Garcia was charged with 17 charges, including forced rape of a minor, forced oral intercourse, illegal sex, extortion, conspiracy, and possession of child pornography.

He was charged along with co-defendants Alondra Ocampo, 37, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 25, and Azalea Rangel Meléndez, who was still being sought by authorities.

It was not immediately clear if the appeals court decision would affect the case against the three women.

The state Attorney General's Office alleged that the crimes occurred in Southern California between June 2015 and June 2019.

Ashley Valdez, a representative of the evangelical church, vehemently denied the accusations against the man seen by followers as an apostle of Jesus Christ.

In a statement published on the church's Facebook page on Tuesday, Garcia's attorney Alan Jackson said the panel "has ruled in favor of justice today as it has ordered the dismissal of a case that should not have been been processed. "

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)