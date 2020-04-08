APA signs writer and showrunner Anne Kenney – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Television writer, executive producer, and playwright Anne Kenney has signed with APA.

Kenney most recently wrote and was executive producer on the third season of American gods scheduled to air on Starz later this year. Kenney previously worked on the first three seasons of the Starz series. stranger, starting as an executive co-producer in season 1 and moving up to executive producer for seasons 2 and 3. She wrote multiple episodes of the series, including the acclaimed episode "The Wedding".

Kenney is currently developing the limited series. Rebels, a historical drama based on the Stella Award winning book The forgotten rebels from Eureka by Dr. Clare Wright for Ruby Entertainment, a Melbourne-based production company.

His game, Last call It had its world premiere at the Open Fist Theater Company in Los Angeles last winter.

After working for several newspapers on the East Coast, Kenney moved to Los Angeles to pursue a television career. Her previous writing production credits include LA Law, ER, Family Law, Greek, Hellcats Y Changed at birth.

Kenney continues to be represented by Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.