Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea opens talks contract with defender | Football news

Chelsea has had initial discussions with Antonio Rudiger about a new long-term contract.

The Blues want the German defender to sign a three-year contract that also includes the option for one more year.

The deal is not closed and discussions have been interrupted by the postponement of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Chelsea has been impressed with Rudiger's performances since he returned from a groin injury in December and wants to tie him up at least until 2023.

The 27-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2022, is becoming one of Europe's top powerhouses and is rated especially highly in his home country, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among his fans.

Antonio Rudiger claimed that Tottenham fans racially mistreated him during Chelsea's win at the Spurs last December

Rudiger was at the center of a racism dispute in December after reporting that he had heard monkey gestures during the Premier League victory in Tottenham, who, along with police, were unable to identify a perpetrator.

He later said that "racism won,quot; was believed in this case and described the booing of some Spurs fans at the return match at Stamford Bridge as "sad."

The former Roma and Stuttgart player has made 18 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring twice, bringing his total to six goals in 105 appearances from a £ 31.5m trade on the Serie A side in 2017.