Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury? Deontay Wilder has & # 39; not communicated & # 39; the will to renounce the right to a rematch | Boxing news

Fury and Wilder expected to fight again

The Tyson Fury camp "has not heard,quot; that Deontay Wilder would step aside to allow an undisputed championship fight against Anthony Joshua.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua would be "extremely interested,quot; in taking on new WBC titleholder Fury, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, "if Wilder is,quot; willing to take that money. "

But Wilder is fully committed to a third fight with Fury, according to British promoters Top Rank.

Joshua and Fury hold each major heavyweight belt

When asked if an agreement could be reached with Wilder to give up his right, Top Rank President Todd DuBoef said exclusively Sky Sports: "Personally I have not had any conversation about it. It is not on my radar.

"I am working with Wilder's reps to find new potential dates in late summer or early fall for the Fury fight. We are also talking about possible locations."

"That fight broke up as a result of the (Joshua vs. Fury) fight? I have not heard of any conversations about it. I have not heard that they are willing to part. No one has reported it."

Fury dismantled Wilder in a second unilateral fight in February, 14 months after their first meeting.

The trilogy, to which Wilder is entitled, has been postponed due to the coronavirus and is now headed for October.

Meanwhile, Joshua will defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev with a date yet to be finalized.

"We are contractually obligated to Wilder right now. Pulev and Joshua are hired," said DuBoef.

"There is too much uncertainty across the board, yet, to speculate about (Joshua vs. Fury) happening. In a perfect world without this virus, then I might see a path (to Joshua vs. Fury), but not look at it right now.

Fury won a unilateral strike in February.

"We are forced into Wilder Camp and we are concentrating on that."

"It's so cloudy even with two games, but do a third game? That's even more cloudy. It's really hard to see through the mess to see (Joshua vs. Fury)."

DuBoef believes that the ongoing pandemic could disrupt traditional locations and markets for major boxing.

"Will the United Kingdom or the United States recover faster? In the United States will critical points like New York or California recover? In which parts of the world will this pandemic be most under control?

"All of this is connected to the global healing that will dictate the places where we all do events."

"The wheels are in motion (for Fury and Wilder's third fight), we have put our flag on the ground for a date in the hope that from time to time the dust has settled and we are all working on a system that be tried and tested

"We have to be agile and flexible to see how this unfolds because there is a lot of uncertainty."

"The new normal will eventually be established, everyone is going up in pitch."

Fury knocked Wilder down twice

Joshua's promoter Hearn had previously said Sky Sports: "The situation is a bit out of our hands on that, if (Fury's promoter) Bob Arum and (Wilder's adviser) Al Haymon can talk and make Wilder wait a bit, we'd love to go to that fight later." .

"A lot depends on Wilder. If he is willing to take that money aside. That is a conversation that will be held with Bob Arum and Al Haymon to see if that is possible."

"If it were possible and there was a way to make Pulev wait, which I think is probably an easier job, then, sure, I think Joshua would be extremely interested in going straight to the Fury fight. I believe in an ideal world, We have that fight later.

"It's always been that way, but if we can fight Pulev in July, we would love to fight Fury in November and December. At the same time, I think there is so much uncertainty right now, this is the kind of situation that could make people Say, "I think now is the time."

"It wouldn't be great to come back to our sport with a fight like that ensured, cemented. I can't say that there have been conversations about it, but it's definitely something I've thought about and if Mr. Arum can come he answers us and says:" I've talked to Deontay Wilder and yes, you have to make a deal, or let them work it out, and let's talk. "

"I don't think (Joshua vs. Fury) is a difficult fight to make, really not.

"Ultimately, if Wilder doesn't step aside, there will be no conversation. I'll let them have that conversation. If they come back to me and say, 'Look, I think we can get him to step aside.' Let's talk and try to make it happen. "