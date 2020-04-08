Andy Grammer and wife Welcome Baby No. 2

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Honey, I'm Good & # 39; and his wife Aijia Lise are full of & # 39; immense joy & # 39; when they welcome a bouncing girl, their second child, to their growing family.

Singer Andy Grammer He is a father again.

The wife of the star "Honey, I'm Good", Aijia Lise, gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Israel, on Friday, April 3, 2020.

"Amid much bad news, Israel lit up our home with immense joy," the couple shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. "We are very fortunate to have had a safe midwife home and a sacred birth."

In January 2020, Andy revealed that he was being careful about what he said about his pregnant wife because his thoughtful comments were driving her crazy.

He admitted that he was trying to help Aijia while battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a complication that causes severe nausea, but her comments were seldom welcome.

"She was really sick and had an intravenous (IV) injection for the most part … and now she has a pump that is with her all the time," she explained. "Someone said, 'How do you feel?' (Makes her angry). She says, 'I threw up all day,' and they say, 'Have you tried ginger?' And I have to keep it."

"Even I … I don't know what's going on. As a man, you listen, 'morning sickness … I understand', but it's a completely different level."

The couple also share their daughter Louisiana, born in 2017.