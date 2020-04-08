Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia Welcome Baby No. 2

How Andy Grammer he likes to sing: it's good to be alive right now!

Congratulations to the singer and his wife. Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together on April 3.

ME! The news can confirm that the couple's daughter is named Israel "Izzy,quot; Blue. And yes, the whole family is very well.

"In the midst of much bad news, Israel illuminated our home with immense joy," the couple shared with We weekly, who first reported the news. "We are very fortunate to have had a safe and sacred home birth for midwives."

In October 2019, Andy and Aijia announced daughter Louisiana K. Grammer She was going to be an older sister by confirming her pregnancy.

Since then, both parties have shared part of their journey on social media with their loyal fans and followers. It turns out that Aijia's pregnancies weren't exactly the easiest.