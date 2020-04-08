Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia Welcome Baby No. 2

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
How Andy Grammer he likes to sing: it's good to be alive right now!
Congratulations to the singer and his wife. Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together on April 3.
ME! The news can confirm that the couple's daughter is named Israel "Izzy,quot; Blue. And yes, the whole family is very well.
"In the midst of much bad news, Israel illuminated our home with immense joy," the couple shared with We weekly, who first reported the news. "We are very fortunate to have had a safe and sacred home birth for midwives."
In October 2019, Andy and Aijia announced daughter Louisiana K. Grammer She was going to be an older sister by confirming her pregnancy.
Since then, both parties have shared part of their journey on social media with their loyal fans and followers. It turns out that Aijia's pregnancies weren't exactly the easiest.
"In both of my pregnancies I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. It is estimated to be a condition that affects approximately 2% of pregnancies. It causes debilitating nausea, vomiting, dehydration and malnutrition. IT IS NOT MORNING DISEASE. It is the worst food poisoning in your life, plus a migraine, 24 hours a day + ends when you feel like it, "Aijia shared on Instagram. "Sometimes it's after the first trimester + sometimes it ends when the baby comes out. You may have recently heard of @amyschumer or #katemiddleton, who also had HG."
The musician continued: "I am doing better now + I wanted to share with you that sometimes pregnancy looks like this. It is not cute. We publish a really rough pregnancy announcement, but what you do not see are the tubes falling into my medical device, or the fact that I could only stop at short intervals. I am so grateful to have another baby with @andygrammer. We wanted + planned for this baby. But all bodies are different + I think it is important to share that not all pregnancies are butterflies + roses. "
Fortunately, there have been many special moments for the mother who documented trips to Disneyland with her family and special red carpet date nights with Andy.
And through all the ups and downs, Andy has been a great support for his protagonist.
"It is a wild moment for me and @aijiaofficial to bring a child into the world. However, I will tell you this, personally I have never been more aware of our connection," he recently shared on Instagram. "It feels like we are one human body."