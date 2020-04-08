Andrew Cuomo threatens to hang Chris during his best fight to date

The Cuomo brothers do it again.
Chris Cuomo invited his brother, governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, back on CNN Cuomo Prime Time Tonight, and as usual, it was spectacular. The couple discussed the latest updates in the fight against the coronavirus crisis, but that did not stop them from taking another round of personal blows to each other.
These were the best moments, from start to finish:
About Andrew's talk:
Chris: I'm just smiling because in the control room they said, "You have three minutes left." It takes my brother five minutes to say hello, do you think I'm going to finish this interview in three minutes? Who has a fever tonight? The control room has a fever.
Andrew: I have a zoom finder that I have to get to.
C: I am sure we all do it. Well, I wasn't actually invited to either. No surprise.
About Andrew being called the "government of love,quot;:
A: I have always been a soft guy. I am the government of love. I'm a cool guy with loose humor. You know it. I'm just saying let it go. Just go with the flow, baby.
C: You have never said any of those things.
A: You can't control anything, so don't even try. Just water from the back of a duck.
C: That is the first time you have said any of those things … I have known you all my life.
A: Well that's your opinion. You should hear me better. Listening works.
On Andrew's presidential aspirations:
C: Are you considering running for president differently (after Bernie Sanders campaign ended)?
A: No. But it was a good question.
C: It is definitely a good question.
A: I am thinking. I am a thinking being. I am thinking of many things.
C: I bet.
What brother is he on Really Stay home for your mother:
C: Who do you stay at home for? Because I stay home for my mother.
A: The entire campaign is dedicated to my mother, and I said this this morning when I posted my photo.
C: Will you also stay home with your mother? Isn't it strange after I just said it?
A: No, I went first. I had my press conference doing it for my mother … I had my photo this morning, while you were still sleeping, and I showed it at my press conference.
C: I stay home for these two guys up front. You know why? Do you see the picture?
A: I can't see it.
C: Oh you can see it.
A: I can't see it. Bye Chris.
C: No, no, no. Don't do it. Put the microphone back on. Do not be like that.
A: Take that photo below. Take the photo below!
C: Put it back. There is! Here's why I'm doing it for these guys. This is the guy who helped me shape who I am today. Look how lovingly I was looking at him back then. I know it seems like I'm just looking at his diamond inlaid belt buckle, but I'm not. In fact, I'm looking at the young man who made me feel as proud as his brother back then and now.
A: There are no words. Three minutes is up.
C: I love you very much. Thank you for coming to this program, thank you for keeping me up and thank you for what you are doing for this state.
A: Oh, I would like to say that it was a pleasure, but it was not.
Never change, you two! Never change.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW.
