Andrew Cuomo threatens to hang Chris during his best fight to date

The Cuomo brothers do it again.

Chris Cuomo invited his brother, governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, back on CNN Cuomo Prime Time Tonight, and as usual, it was spectacular. The couple discussed the latest updates in the fight against the coronavirus crisis, but that did not stop them from taking another round of personal blows to each other.

These were the best moments, from start to finish:

About Andrew's talk:

Chris: I'm just smiling because in the control room they said, "You have three minutes left." It takes my brother five minutes to say hello, do you think I'm going to finish this interview in three minutes? Who has a fever tonight? The control room has a fever.

Andrew: I have a zoom finder that I have to get to.

C: I am sure we all do it. Well, I wasn't actually invited to either. No surprise.

About Andrew being called the "government of love,quot;:

A: I have always been a soft guy. I am the government of love. I'm a cool guy with loose humor. You know it. I'm just saying let it go. Just go with the flow, baby.

C: You have never said any of those things.

A: You can't control anything, so don't even try. Just water from the back of a duck.

C: That is the first time you have said any of those things … I have known you all my life.

A: Well that's your opinion. You should hear me better. Listening works.