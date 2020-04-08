Andrew Balding insists that Investec's Derby must be saved | Racing News

Andrew Balding would prefer that the Investec Derby escape Epsom instead of not being contested in 2020.

Jockey Club Racecourses, owner of Epsom, announced Tuesday that the two-day Derby meeting scheduled for June, along with next month's Guineas meeting at Newmarket, will not run in their expected spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JCR is looking to reschedule the events once races have resumed and Oaks-winning coach Balding is eager to host the Derby, even if that's not possible at Epsom.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Obviously, it is not exactly the same test (if it is run at Newmarket), but at the same time that is what happened in the war years and is unprecedented.

"I'd rather see a Derby running somewhere than any Derby. I think it would be a shame for the entire industry."

"The Classics are the biggest races of the year and they need to be re-established if possible anywhere they can."

"Obviously it is a work in progress, but it is still a long summer and there is high hope that we can have some kind of season together that looks like what it would have done if this had not happened."

Balding has a leading contender in the Classic in last year's Vertem Futurity Trophy winner Kameko, and the delay in the start of the year still doesn't worry the driver too much.

He said: "We have had an idea for a while that the earliest we would be running would be in early May in the Guineas, and the extra time will certainly not hurt.

"To be honest, we have reduced the workload a bit with all the horses.

"The two-year-olds are doing what they would at this stage of the season: Anyway, we rarely have a two-year-old running back before June, so I can't say that they are too affected."

"(With) the older horses we have had to reduce the intensity of the work to some extent and just sit back and wait and wait for happier times."

Races are currently on hold until at least May 1 and Balding anticipates a longer delay before the sport resumes.

He said: "Recent circumstances suggest that it is perhaps a little optimistic to think of early May.

"But we have to go back sometime, somewhere, to launch some form of career, be it in early May or mid-May, the plans should be there so that we can react when the government suggests that it is permissible to allow for a sport like racing to resume behind closed doors. "