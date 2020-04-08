Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities share photos of the super moon

Last night, Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza and Aayush Sharma took their social media and shared photos of the bright lighting & # 39;pink moon& # 39; since they admired its beauty.

While Vicky shared the moon image and wrote, & # 39; See tonight & # 39 ;. Her brother Sunny Kaushal commented on her photo saying: “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai.

Ananya Panday turned to her Insta stories to post a picture of the supermoon and wrote, "In my defense, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised."

Parineeti Chopra also admired the view of the city from her balcony. She shared a photo … What!

On the other hand, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, wrote: "Under the moonlight,quot; for his photo of the supermoon.

Dia Mirza also shared a beautiful photo of the super moon. Check it out below.

The supermoon occurs when the moon is near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. We are sure that, like Bollywood celebrities, our readers must have also enjoyed watching the moon shine in the quiet times.