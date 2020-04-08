An alternative COVID-19 care site is being established in Sonoma state – Up News Info San Francisco

ROHNERT PARK (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County, Sonoma State University, and Petaluma Health Center are establishing an alternative care site at the university in Rohnert Park that will house approximately 580 COVID-19 positive patients who need hospital care.

The nonprofit Petaluma Health Center will operate the site, and patients will be located in the Recreation Center and in part of the residential housing area on the SSU campus.

The Recreation Center gyms will be used for positive COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms and the residential units will be used for people awaiting test results for COVID-19.

A separate residential housing complex will be used for people vulnerable to COVID-19, such as people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Public Health Officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she expects the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to peak in late May or early June. A consulting firm hired by the county said that would require the hospitalization of 1,500 patients.

As of Tuesday night, there were 120 cases of COVID-19, 81 of them active in the county. Thirty-eight patients have recovered and there has been one death.

"We are grateful to Sonoma State for playing such an important role," said Board of Supervisors President Susan Gorin. “Having alternative care sites will be crucial if our hospitals experience a surge of patients. We hope we are not in that situation, but it is imperative that we plan for it and have resources ready, "Gorin said.

Sonoma County officials were working with healthcare providers and partners to identify the types of patients and facilities that they would need to support specific populations that would otherwise seek care in healthcare facilities. The SSU was selected after county staff evaluated various sites.

"We are committed to working with Sonoma County and our community partners to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 virus in our community, and particularly the most vulnerable," Kathryn Powell, CEO of the Petaluma Health Center.

