AMPTP wants to start contractual talks with WGA next month – Deadline

Management's AMPTP wants to start contractual talks with the WGA next month. In a letter today, AMPTP President Carol Lombardini told WGA West CEO David Young that she wants to start negotiations for a new film and television deal during the week of April 20, and that the two parties must exchange proposals before April 15. the pact expires on May 1. The start of the talks was delayed last month due to the closure of the COVID-19 industry. The AMPTP offered to extend the current pact until June 30, but the WGA reportedly wants a longer extension.

"While the pandemic has disrupted all kinds of business and has been particularly difficult for our industry," Lombardini told Young, "it behooves us to find new ways to do our jobs. In the case of negotiations, we believe this can be done. easily accomplished by exchanging proposals as we normally do and conducting negotiations through video and conference calls. ”

Here is the complete Lombardini letter:

Dear David:

I hope they continue well as we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this letter is to follow up on our conversation of April 3, 2020 and urge the Guild to take the necessary steps to ensure that we have sufficient time to negotiate a successor agreement to the 2017 Basic Film and Television Agreement, which expires on May 1, 2020, within four weeks only.

As you know, the AMPTP responded to your request to extend the expiration date of May 1, 2020 of the 2017 WGA Basic Theatrical and Television Agreement ("MBA") by offering to extend the contract until June 30, 2020, an eight (8) week extension Usually, negotiations between AMPTP and WGA take four to five weeks; Our proposed date allows approximately twice the amount of time (ten weeks) to reach an agreement. In our April 3 phone conversation, you indicated that the WGA remains undecided on our suggested extension date, and when asked when we might expect a response, you said "sometime" before May 1. We find this response to be unacceptable.

While the pandemic has disrupted all kinds of business and has been particularly difficult for our industry, it behooves us to find new ways to do our jobs. In the case of negotiations, we believe that this can be easily achieved by exchanging proposals as we normally do and by conducting the negotiations through video and conference calls. Moving forward with the goal of reaching an agreement before June 30 is essential to protect the tens of thousands of people who depend on this industry for a living, including the writers represented by the WGA. We both share the responsibility to create the conditions that will make them possible, many of whom have suffered serious difficulties in the form of loss of income and access to health insurance, to return to work in an environment that allows them to earn a living without fear of more interruptions.

To that end, the companies represented by AMPTP propose that we exchange proposals before April 15, 2020 and start negotiations before April 20, 2020 via videoconference. For scheduling purposes, we are available to meet occasionally during the week of April 20 and thereafter as agreed.

We respectfully ask that you provide us with the dates your negotiating committee is available so that we can set a negotiating schedule and work seriously to reach an agreement.

Stay safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Carol A. Lombardini