America was made up of immigrants

By promoting his Netflix series & # 39; Living Undocumented & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; Launches a rare political attack saying, 'We have to do better than we are doing.'

Selena Gomez has challenged the American leader Donald trump and his administration to improve immigration.

In a rare political attack on the singer, she recounts in the April issue of Vogue Arabia that she has been appalled by the illegal immigrants she's subjected to on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Promoting his Netflix series "Live undocumented"Selena said," I don't pretend to be an expert and I understand that there have to be rules and regulations, but we have to do better than what we are doing. We just have to do it. "

"I hope that we can offer the American dream. I hope that we can offer people a better life. It is very important to remember that our country was formed by those who came from other countries."

Selena's new forceful series was released on Netflix in the United States last year (19).

Members of his family illegally migrated to the United States from Mexico in the mid-1970s, in the back of a truck. Her father was born in America.

"My own grandparents are immigrants and they made the decision to come to the United States," he adds. "Through their decision, they finally gave me the life I have, and hearing all these stories (in Living Udocumented) made me feel incredibly blessed for the opportunity I had."