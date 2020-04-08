Amazon to fire Warehouse employees repeatedly over keeping social distance – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Online retail giant Amazon says it will begin firing employees who don't stay six feet away after two warnings.

Amazon is one of the few retailers that continues to do vigorous business during the coronavirus outbreak, and has even resisted the trend of store closings and layoffs and worker licenses by hiring 3,700 new employees in the Inland Empire.

However, Amazon warehouse workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at at least 10 warehouses and shipping facilities across the country, including one in Moreno Valley. Rising infections among Amazon employees recently led to protests in warehouses in New York, the US epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon says it will fire employees who received two warnings about not keeping a six-foot distance from others.

Workers say it's often impossible to keep six feet away from coworkers, but Amazon says it is taking steps to make social distancing possible in its warehouses.