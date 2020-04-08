Alyssa Milano talks about her new book: reveals her goal is to inspire "hope for a brighter tomorrow,quot;

The actress wants to inspire hope for the future with her new book and given the current situation in the world, it is the perfect time! Alyssa Milano spoke about Hope: Project Animal Rescue during a new Daily Pop interview on Instagram Live and revealed what inspired her to write it and more!

Not surprisingly, the book is intended to give people hope "for a brighter tomorrow,quot;! After all, he even has "hope,quot; in the title!

In addition to talking about the book, Alyssa also shared with her fans an update on what she and her loved ones have been doing to stay busy and positive during the quarantine.

Milano revealed that this particular book, which is its second volume, is not the last of it as there is a third in the series to be released this fall!

During the video chat, the actress said, “ I really wanted to write a series about kids in high school and give them the tools to change the world and make a difference and find their voice … but also analyze each item. . that the young people go through while discovering who they are and what they believe in & # 39; & # 39 ;.

According to her, these tools are fundraising, volunteering, as well as "all those things that I think are so vital to a society that we have lost track."

As for what inspired the book series, the proud mother revealed that her own children do!

Furthermore, it was also something he could find in any child he has ever met, which is "an innate ability, no matter what is happening around him, to expect a brighter tomorrow."

Speaking of which, the world has been dealing with a terrifying pandemic and Milano admitted that she is still not sure how to approach the issue with her young people,

‘I don't know how much of the truth to tell you. I don't know how much to protect them from the truth. "



