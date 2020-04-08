Alternative team of the Premier League season: Dribbling XI | Football news

Adama Traore, Wilfried Zaha and Emiliano Buendia have been the best dribblers in the Premier League this season







At Sky Sports this week we are discussing the Premier League team of the season, but who would make it an alternate XI based on certain stats? Today we are seeing the best Dribbling XI …

As with each of these Alternatives XI, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and the players included must have played at least 50 percent of the season so far.

Defending

A total of four Leicester and Sheffield United include one from each club on the side and center. Ricardo Pereira, haggling more opponents for 90 minutes than any other Premier League defender this season, partners Enda Stevens on the full back.

Sheffield United's second choice is Chris Basham, regularly seen venturing out into the field as one of his team's three centrals, while Caglar Soyuncu Complete the unit.

In goal, Ben Foster he actually dribbled two opponents this season, successfully pitting Dele Alli of Tottenham and Joelinton of Newcastle, while the rest of the Premier League goalkeepers combined for just 3 successful pots between them. Clearly, Foster has the ideal combination of confidence and arrogance for this side.

Only three players have completed more dribbles than Felipe Anderson this season

Midfield

Norwich & # 39; s Emiliano Buendia He leads the way among Premier League midfielders, dribbling around 92 opponents in total. He's also remarkably more than double the next best return of any other Norwich player.

Next to him is Chelsea Mateo Kovacic, who has the best real dribble success rate of any player on this team, and West Ham's Felipe Anderson.

Attack

An especially fluid front three includes the master of this trade, Adama Traore. On average, the Wolves winger leaves an opponent behind him 6.3 times for 90 minutes, significantly more than any other Premier League player and enough to cause left-handers nightmares. By context, Burnley only averages 6.8 successful team shots this season.

From the arsenal Nicolas Pepe and Crystal Palace & # 39; s Wilfried Zaha then join Traore, in a striking trio capable of tormenting any defender in front of them.

One side focused on individual skill and brilliance over team cohesion, but one guaranteed to provide a large dose of fireworks and entertainment.