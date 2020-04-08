Allu Arjun looks at all the rough things in the first Pushpa poster

Southern Superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his 37th birthday today. And to make the most of this special occasion, the actor invited his fans to the first poster of his next one. Directed by Sukumar, the film is titled Pushpa and features Allu in a tough avatar never seen before.. The birthday star took to Twitter to reveal the film's title and shared the movie's posters in multiple languages. He wrote: "First look and the title of my next PUSHPA movie. Directed by dear Sukumar garu. Music by dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hope everyone likes it. @IamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia (sic)" .

Pushpa It will launch in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The action drama is reportedly set in the Nallamala forest and talks about smuggling of red sanders. Moviegoers will be able to see Rashmika Mandanna romance Allu in the movie. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, could play the antagonist in Pushpa.

Earlier in an interview, Allu had talked about collaborating with Sukumar. He said: "Sukumar is not only a director, but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We collaborated after almost 10 years. We tried to collaborate before, but things did not fit. I think it will turn out as one of my best movies. "

Pushpa is produced by Y. Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar and is expected to hit screens in late 2020 or early 2021..

