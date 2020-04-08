AllState, Liberty Mutual and American Family Insurance will return a total of $ 800 million to policyholders

Since most Americans don't drive because of COVID-19, auto insurance companies are funding a total of $ 800 million.

According to USA Today, Allstate, Liberty Mutual and American Family Insurance are giving their policyholders a break, as the mandatory quarantine is in effect.

According to a statement issued by Allstate, the insurance company announced that it would return $ 600 million, and most policyholders will recover 15%.

"This is fair because driving less means fewer accidents," said Tom Wilson, Allstate president, president and CEO, in a statement.

The return will be returned to your Allstate account, credit card or bank.

Allstate also announced a coverage expansion for those who use their vehicles to deliver products and / or food. Furthermore, as previously reported, the insurance company is also working with policyholders who have been adversely affected by the viral pandemic.

Liberty Mutual is also another insurance company that shows grace. The company announced Tuesday that policyholders would receive a 15% refund on their April and May premiums.

Today, more than ever, we recognize the uncertainty and financial challenges facing our clients, "Liberty Mutual President and CEO David Long said in a statement." We remain dedicated to serving our clients during this unprecedented pandemic. "

American Family Insurance is also another insurance company that shows the grace of its clients during this pandemic.

Your policyholders will receive $ 200 million in returns. This is all because "they drive less and experience fewer claims," ​​COO Telisa Yancy said in a statement.

Additionally, the auto company stated that customers will receive $ 50 per vehicle, and may even receive a $ 100 relief check.

Also according to USA Today, State Farm is monitoring the situation and should have an action plan for weekends.

"We are closely monitoring our auto insurance loss trends and we are considering how best to take this into account and return the value to our auto insurance policyholders," said State Farm. "

Progressive and USAA are exploring options to determine how to move forward, to help their clients during this time.