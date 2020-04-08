Alec Baldwin's wife & # 39; really positive & # 39; on the fifth baby after two miscarriages

%MINIFYHTML07b675e329bd9d23a8bcd510c7f08eef75%

Hoping to welcome her fifth child in September, Hilaria Baldwin says she refrained from sharing the happy news of being respectful in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Alec BaldwinHilaria's wife is confident of her latest pregnancy after two miscarriages, revealing that she passed the mark where she lost her baby in November (19).

The yoga guru revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's fifth child on Monday (April 6), and now explains that she refrained from sharing the baby news just to be safe.

"I'm usually someone I share very soon," he tells Extra. "This time, because it happened so soon after the last one, I had to put my thoughts in order …"

"I felt the ups and downs of my emotions about what had just happened. Then all of a sudden the coronavirus (happened), and I wanted to be respectful not to turn the conversation back on me, so I was waiting and waiting."

Hilaria expects the last baby Baldwin in September.

"We got good news that the baby is fine yesterday, everything is a little late, like all the things we would have known are already, so I think we will know in a week (what is the gender)" I will have to tell my children first ", keep going.

"I'm so busy right now with homeschooling and working, cooking … but it's all really positive."