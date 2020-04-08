Aidan Atkinson has preliminary sexual assault hearing rescheduled for June

Aidan Atkinson has delayed the preliminary hearing on his sexual assault case until June, one of many hearings that will be delayed due to court restrictions to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Atkinson, 18, was arrested and charged as a minor in November after investigators say he sexually assaulted several young women on a party bus in September 2018.

Atkinson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 31 to determine if there is probable cause to move the case forward, but that hearing was canceled after District Judge Ingrid Bakke ordered that all nonessential hearings be delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Because Atkinson is out of custody on a personal bail bond, the preliminary hearing was not one of Bakke's exempt hearings.

Atkinson is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 5, according to court records.

Bakke has already ruled that the hearing will be closed to the media and to most of the public due to concerns about coverage of the case affecting Atkinson and the named victims, all of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incident.

Bakke noted that Aktinson, previously a star quarterback at Fairview, has received more press coverage than a typical youth defendant due to his athletic career.

Named victims may be present or have up to two representatives at the hearing.

Atkinson is charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault and five counts of illegal sexual contact. He also faces additional charges that were added to the case but have not yet been made public.

According to an arrest affidavit, a student told authorities that she was on a party bus to return home in 2018. She said she got too drunk to stand up and sat next to Atkinson, who started touching her sexually.

The girl said she told Atkinson to stop and that others saw what was happening but did not intervene, and the girl said that Atkinson's behavior continued in a restaurant.

While the Daily Camera doesn't usually name accused minors, it is naming Atkinson due to the serious nature of the allegations and the fact that his initial arrest and charges were public because he was 18 at the time.

Marilyn Lori, a mental health worker accused of failing to report allegations against Atkinson while embedded at Fairview High School, also had her case delayed as a result of court restrictions.

Lori, 46, is scheduled for a case management conference on June 15.

She is charged with one charge for failing to report suspected child abuse in connection with the Atkinson case, as well as a second charge for failing to report that it is unrelated to the Atkinson affair.

Lori is also free on bail.