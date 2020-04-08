African Americans See "Slightly Higher,quot; Coronavirus Death Rate in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2ca3f3f81dc3874164c3ba9dcee7e7c075%

– The death rate from coronavirus in Los Angeles County is "slightly higher,quot; for African-Americans than other ethnicities, officials said Tuesday.

There were 550 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths Tuesday in Los Angeles County, for a total of 6,910 cases and 169 deaths across the county.

The death rate has slightly increased to 2.4%. Monday was 2.3%.

For the first time, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, released preliminary race and ethnicity information for a portion of the coronavirus patients who died: 93 of the 169 victims.

Of those 93 people, 19% were Asian, 17% were African American, 28% were Latino, 27% were white, and 9% were of another race or ethnicity.

"African Americans have a slightly higher death rate than other races and ethnicities," said Ferrer.

Ferrer also explained that residents in wealthier communities have easier access to evidence than those in low-income areas.

"One thing we already know is that testing is happening much less in communities where the majority of people who live live in or near poverty," he said.

Central Neighborhood Health Foundation operates six clinics that treat underserved communities in South L.A. and Long Beach.

"I think we are probably looking for an explosion, because of the evidence," said Kenneth Orduna, the foundation's president and CEO.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said officials were looking to increase testing capacity by the end of the week in the communities of Southgate, Commerce, Pico Rivera and West Covina through partnerships with Altamed and Presbyterian Hospital.

Solis added that a new test drive site will open in East L.A. College and supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said a mobile testing clinic will open in South L.A., both on Wednesday. They will offer free trials.

More than 35,300 people have been tested across the county, with a positive 14 percent. However, it is estimated that there are 20,000 negative laboratory results that have not yet been reported by commercial laboratories, so the rate is believed to be inflated.

Of the 22 new deaths, 16 were among people age 65 and older. They all had pre-existing conditions.

The other six patients were between 41 and 65 years old. Five of them had underlying conditions.

There are currently 869 people hospitalized in Los Angeles County, 43% of whom are 65 or older. 132 people are in ICU. 44 percent of those in the ICU are over 65 years old.

552 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 121 different "institutional settings,quot;, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers.

Thirty-six of those who have died so far were residents of skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, and one person who died worked in a correctional setting, Ferrer revealed.