Addeybb's connections could point to some great fall awards in Europe after he raced in Randwick on Saturday.

The six-year-old was defeated by Magical at just three-quarters in length at the Champion Stakes in Ascot last October and has since won Group One Ranvet Stakes in his Australian goal last month.

Addeybb looks for more high-level success at Queen Elizabeth's stakes, while William Haggas inmate Young Rascal looks for gold in the Sydney Group Cup.

He got a Group Three in his first Australian race and Haggas' assistant Harry Eustace admits that the five-year-old boy could stay in Australia as the coronavirus pandemic poses some problems for returning to Britain.

He told www.racing.com: "I'm sure it's something the boss has thought about. Of the two, Young Rascal would be more than likely to stay."

"I imagine Addeybb, he (Haggas) would like to put him back under his umbrella and his watchful eye.

"He is a Group One animal and would like to have him back with him and potentially has good fall goals at home."

"We have a couple of options. At the moment, we understand that there are no horse flights booked at this time, which means they could have their vacation here."

"They planned to have their vacations after this independently, either here or at home.

"But Young Rascal, in particular, if it ended here, it wouldn't be the end of the world."