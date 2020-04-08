Adam Sandler advocates social distancing with the song & # 39; Don & # 39; t Touch Grandma & # 39;

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; Teams up with late-night host Jimmy Fallon in a new song to raise awareness of social estrangement amid the global covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Adam Sandler Y Jimmy Fallon They have helped raise awareness of safety regulations during the coronavirus crisis with a new song titled "Don & # 39; t Touch Grandma".

The "Uncut Gems"The actor appeared virtually on the US nightly talk show host, amidst the Covid-19 blockade, to help remind viewers to stay away from the elderly during the pandemic.

Fallon, 45, and Sandler, 53, played the guitars while providing the vocals for the tune.

"I love my grandmother so much / I know she loves me too," Fallon sang, as Sandler added, "But thanks to this stupid virus / There are some new grandmother rules."

In unison, they yelled, "Don't touch Grandma / leave her alone / you can pass a room to call her on the phone. So don't touch Grandma / Keep her at Zoom / Or learn to touch the basket from across the room "

Then Sandler urged listeners to tell his grandmother, "No tact, just look," adding, "Don't touch Grandma / give her some space / even if your Grandma wants to go to second base."

Then the couple concluded by reminding fans that "you can still smell their grandmother's scent six feet away."

<br />

The new song comes after Sandler recently performed a number called "The Quarantine Song" in Fallon's online version of "Tonight's show", who applauded healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

"Don & # 39; t Touch Grandma" is available to watch on the official "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Youtube channel.