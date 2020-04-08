Actress Shefali Shah dismisses all reports of being positive for COVID – 19

Shefali Shah's Facebook post on Monday stated that she tested positive for coronavirus. After reading the news, people started communicating with the actress to see how she was doing. But the actress took Instagram and explained that it is perfectly fine and that her Facebook account was hacked.

Denying the rumor he wrote, "I mean I'm absolutely fine. And dealing with this whole situation as well as everyone else is dealing with it. I'm fine and I would never think of something so drastically negative. Everyone at home is fine and safe. … we are not a positive crown, as was one of the things I wrote in my publication. (God knows who) "



He thanked everyone for the care and concern and added: "My FB account was hacked last night and I woke up to an avalanche of messages of concern, care, from people who came up and said wonderful things to me and said that if I need Talk, I should call. Some people even shared their phone numbers. These are people that I have met, that I probably never knew or met briefly, or occasionally at some point. Of them and all of them they showed care and concern. Thank you all. Thank you very much for coming and being there, it means a lot to me. "