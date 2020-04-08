Actor Christian Keyes gets an online troll together for criticizing his support for black women: "I said what I said,quot;

Roommates, one of the unfortunate realities of social media is that people are free to express their opinions, no matter how wrong, misinformed, or ridiculous they are. Actor Christian Keyes recently had to let an online troll know the consequences of writing his review, while dragging them along for criticizing his support for black women.

If you spend enough time on social media, you will surely find someone who appears in your comments disagreeing with something you posted, who has absolutely nothing to do with them. If he looks like Christian Keyes, he probably took a deep breath and then proceeded to read them for dirt … in the best way possible.

Christian recently posted, "Black women are definitely superheroes,quot; on his Instagram page and unexpectedly a woman decided to try to correct it by writing "* all women,quot; in response. She probably didn't expect him to notice and respond to her comment, but he did and it was glorious.

Christian replied with this:

"I said what I said … It's a shame we can't even celebrate black women without,quot; others "showing up talking about,quot; what about us "… just because someone says something positive about black women doesn't mean that they don't think the same about other women. It just means that here, right now, I'd like to say something positive and surprising about black women. If that offends you, then you're part of the problem. God bless. "

He also added:

"Just because you celebrate or praise a particular ethnic group does not mean that other ethnic groups are not great … It just means that RIGHT NOW, right now, I would like to acknowledge the greatness of black women … It doesn't It means that your right, insecurity or internal intolerance should explode … This statement should not offend anyone else and if it does, then YOU are the problem, NOT my statement … #ISaidWhatISaid Black women are definitely superheroes. (Feel free to disagree ON YOUR PAGE). "

Well, this is what happens when people don't care about the business that pays them.

