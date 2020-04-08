ABC sets tribute special "Garry Marshall's Happy Days" – Deadline

ABC is paying tribute to Hollywood legend Garry Marshall in an upcoming television special. The happy days of Garry Marshall It will air on Tuesday, May 12 at 8 PM.

The special will bring together stars from some of Marshall's most iconic series and movies, sharing their favorite memories of Marshall, including Pretty WomanRichard Gere, Héctor Elizondo and Julia Roberts; Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler (Happy Days); Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean (Laverne and Shirley); Pam DawberMork and Mindy); Barbara Hershey (Beaches); and Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine (The princess's Diary).

Amid the coronavirus crisis, broadcast networks have scheduled specials to feel good, as their series seasons have been shortened and they are looking to add comfort food programming in difficult times.

Related story Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will present the special television event COVID-19; NBC, ABC and CBS between broadcasters

Garry said, "I never wanted to change the world. He wanted to entertain the world. "And for more than six decades, his work on television and in movies made us laugh, touched us and always left us well," said John Scheinfeld, executive producer of "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall." . "With its most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, optimistic and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It is exactly the show we need right now."

Additional appearances in The happy days of Garry Marshall They include ABC nightly host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe, and John Stamos. Marshall's wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, will also share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his Hollywood career.



The happy days of Garry Marshall It is produced by Crew Neck Productions for ABC and is written and directed by John Scheinfeld.

You can see a promotion below.