Aamir Khan contributes to the PM-CARES Fund

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the entire nation to be in a state of blockade. Although most people relax at home with their families, there are several others who struggle for basic needs. With the stagnation of working life, salaried workers find it difficult to survive. Therefore, the Bollywood brigade has come forward to do its part for those people.

Several Bollywood celebrities have donated large amounts to the PM-CARES Fund to be used for relief work. Joining this list is Aamir Khan. It has announced that it will contribute to the PM-CARES fund, as well as to the Maharashtra Prime Minister Relief Fund. He has also supported the daily salaried workers for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Congratulations to you Aamir!