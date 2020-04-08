A powerful cyclone destroys Vanuatu, cutting communications

Cyclone Harold swept through Vanuatu for the second day in a row on Tuesday, cutting communications in some areas and complicating efforts by the Pacific nation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Category 5 cyclone made landfall on Monday on an island north of the capital, Port Vila. It cut "many areas,quot; of the country's northern provinces, authorities said. It was later downgraded to a Category 4 storm.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no deaths had been reported, but early photos of the storm's devastation showed villages where thatched roofs had been completely damaged or destroyed, raising fears.
Last week, as Harold moved through the nearby Solomon Islands, passengers were transferred from a ferry as they attempted to make a dangerous journey through normally calm seas. Dozens are still missing and they are feared dead.
Harold was moving east toward Fiji on Tuesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, the Division of Meteorology and Geo-hazards said. The agency estimated that the storm was stirring with a maximum wind speed of approximately 115 miles per hour, and advised residents to take additional precautions until the storm had completely abandoned Vanuatu waters.
The storm was expected to follow the southern islands of southern Fiji, but authorities there were still preparing for high winds and heavy rain. Fiji National Office of Disaster Management on Tuesday organized some people moved to evacuation centers and warned others to watch for floods and move livestock to higher ground.
The powerful cyclone complicates travel restrictions and social distancing measures that have been instituted in both countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus. That includes a virtual blockade on Fiji and a travel ban between the 83 islands of Vanuatu.
Fiji has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus but no deaths, and Vanuatu, which has a population of approximately 300,000 people, is among the few countries in the world that has none.
"Since this virus hit Fiji in the cyclone season, we knew from the start that we had to resist our efforts to contain Covid-19 in the face of the very real possibility of a severe storm," said the Fijian government. said on Twitter, referring to the disease caused by the virus.
"Thank God we have," he added, noting that the cyclone "was wreaking havoc on our Pacific brothers and sisters in Vanuatu."
The Fijian government punished the entire Fiji Airways national fleet. He allowed several virus-related evacuation flights to Sydney and Los Angeles to take place as scheduled, but said the plane would not return until the cyclone threat had passed.
