A powerful cyclone destroys Vanuatu, cutting communications

Cyclone Harold swept through Vanuatu for the second day in a row on Tuesday, cutting communications in some areas and complicating efforts by the Pacific nation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Category 5 cyclone made landfall on Monday on an island north of the capital, Port Vila. It cut "many areas,quot; of the country's northern provinces, authorities said. It was later downgraded to a Category 4 storm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no deaths had been reported, but early photos of the storm's devastation showed villages where thatched roofs had been completely damaged or destroyed, raising fears.

Last week, as Harold moved through the nearby Solomon Islands, passengers were transferred from a ferry as they attempted to make a dangerous journey through normally calm seas. Dozens are still missing and they are feared dead.