A lucky few will receive an additional $ 600 in unemployment benefits starting next week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe8122fc779af7e764ce72be84b045ccf75%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Some unemployed Americans will start to see heavier unemployment checks as early as this week, but it all depends on where you live.

States are beginning to implement the historic improvement in unemployment benefits that Congress included in its $ 2.2 trillion relief package to address the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the economy. Includes a weekly increase of $ 600 for up to four months, in addition to state benefits.

Among the first beneficiaries are unemployed people in New York, which has become the epicenter of the US outbreak. But the laid off workers in most states will finally receive the full amount owed, retroactive to March 29.

States had to wait until the federal Department of Labor issued a guide on the additional funds, which will be covered by the federal government. That guide came out last weekend, a week after the bill was signed.

However, many states do not yet have a timeline for implementing the new pandemic unemployment assistance program, which covers those who lost their jobs or had to stop working due to the coronavirus, because it requires a more extensive change in their applications and systems. .

The pandemic program extends unemployment benefits to independent contractors, labor economy workers, and freelancers, who generally don't qualify in many states, who are now struggling to find out who exactly qualifies and what documentation these workers will need.

States like Texas, Ohio and Oregon are still working on the process to send the additional federal money, agency officials said. Some states will provide a single larger weekly check, while others may choose to send state and federal benefits separately.

Payments will be retroactive

The deployment comes at a time when states are overwhelmed by an unprecedented crush on people applying for benefits for the first time as businesses large and small fire and suspend workers amid the pandemic.

Nearly 10 million Americans filed initial claims in the last two weeks of March. But countless others were unable to contact their state unemployment agencies and complete their applications.

But those who have been unable to file their initial claims should still not lose. The federal upgrade will be paid retroactively to claims filed beginning March 29 in most, if not all, states. Additional payments end on July 31 at the latest, according to current legislation.

Independent contractors and freelancers will have to wait longer

States are working to create online applications and update back-end systems to begin enrolling their unemployed residents in the pandemic program. Although built on the existing disaster unemployment assistance program, it is still a huge boost for many states, as they generally do not provide unemployment benefits to independent contractors and freelancers, who are now covered by federal aid.

"There is a big difference between modifying our current unemployment system or process to include the $ 600 federal benefit for those who are already eligible and creating a whole new system for a whole new class of covered workers," said Payne.

Some of the newly eligible have written to CNN and complained on social media that they are being rejected. Many states are encouraging these residents to wait until new applications are posted online to file their claims.

The Department of Labor guide did not provide much detail on what documents independent contractors and freelancers can submit to show their income for the past five quarters, which is the typical period on which benefits are based, said Michele Evermore, an analyst. Senior Policy Officer at the National Labor Law Project.

But she suggests they consider using 1099 tax documents, bank records that show employers' checks or deposits, or earnings information from concert economy apps. Some workers, especially those who rely on tips, may only have to vouch for what they did.

Also, some of these freelancers and contractors who saw their jobs or earnings affected by the coronavirus may have to attest to why they had to stop working.

Some advocates are concerned that the guidance of the Labor Department is unclear and may end up excluding some of these workers.

For example, the guide provides an example of a carpool driver who cannot continue to work because a state or municipality is restricting movement through an emergency order. Additionally, the document lists someone who has had a positive coronavirus test as an example of who might qualify. The fear among advocates is that those who do not meet these specific criteria may end up excluded in some states.

"I am concerned that some states are interpreting this in a limited way," said Evermore, who expects additional information to be issued.

In addition, some consider the guidance requires too much documentation during a national emergency.

"Most importantly, the guideline forces workers to navigate a large number of red tape to demonstrate their eligibility, which will inevitably prevent workers from receiving the assistance they desperately need and for which they must qualify," said Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon.

The Department of Labor did not return requests for comment.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)