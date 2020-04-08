A guide to & # 39; Who wants to be a millionaire & # 39; presented by Jimmy Kimmel: TV schedule, famous contestants and more

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,quot; returns for a special 20th anniversary edition. Almost a year after the syndicated version was canceled, the famous game show "hot seat,quot; returns to primetime network television with a touch of celebrity charity.

Here's what you need to know about the new edition, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which includes how you can get involved in game action from home.

MORE: A Story of the Hosts of & # 39; Millionaire & # 39 ;, From From Regis Philbin to Jimmy Kimmel

At what time is it broadcast on television Who wants to be a millionaire?

Time: Every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Television channel: A B C

The one-hour show will air at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesdays beginning April 8. There will be eight episodes in this limited series of the series. Check your satellite or cable provider for the channel list. You can also stream the show on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and other similar services.

Jimmy Kimmel is the new presenter of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

The ABC nightly host was a natural fit for the series' comeback. Early in his career he was the comedian and co-host of "Win Ben Stein & # 39; s Money,quot;. Kimmel will try to fill the big primetime shows of iconic original host Regis Philbin. When the show was in syndication, Meredith Viera, Terry Crews, Cedric The Entertainer and Chris Harrison ("The Bachelor,quot;) took turns in the question chair.

Who wants to be a millionaire?

The first episode features Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, right after the end of that show's series. Saturday Night Live alumnus Will Forte will be the other fun man who plays for charity. Stonestreet will play for Building Hope For Autism while Forte will. try to make money for The Pangea Network.

Among the celebrities who will compete in future episodes are Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Phil McGraw. Anthony Anderson and Nikki Glaser.

What is the format for Who wants to be a millionaire?

The game features 14 multiple choice general knowledge questions of increasing difficulty. Dollar values ​​range from $ 500 to $ 1 million, with at least $ 5,000 insurance after answering 5 consecutive questions and no less than $ 50,000 for answering 10 consecutive questions. There will still be standard lifelines for asking for outside help, as well as the 50/50 that eliminates two of the wrong answers.

Can you play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for Real Money?

Download "Millionaire Live,quot;, the application that comes with Sony Television Games, either on your iOS or Android device. At 11:05 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, a few minutes after the conclusion of the ABC episode, the same money that celebrities earn that night will be available to win.

Kay Adams, co-host of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football,quot;, will host the events via the app. Users who play for their prize portion will have access to the 50/50, Go With the Audience and Double Dip lifelines, allowing you a second chance to answer a question correctly.