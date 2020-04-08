A game-changing coronavirus drug is here – BGR

%MINIFYHTML3e0c116637fded3dd8d26f4b1d2c8ea777%

The world is competing to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus infection, but the first approved candidates will likely not be ready for widespread use for about 18 months.

Doctors are testing several other drugs that could improve patients' prognosis, and one of them involves plasma.

COVID-19 survivors can donate plasma that can be administered to others to enhance their immune response to the pathogen.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The race continues to develop wonderful drugs that can help humanity get rid of the new coronavirus infection, but we will have to wait up to 18 months to get them. These are vaccines that can provide immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and eradicate the disease, assuming everyone on the planet is inoculated. Until then, other cures, including medications used to treat various diseases, could be used to speed recovery and reduce the number of fatal cases. And doctors are already working on the coronavirus "game-changing,quot; drug that we are all waiting for.

If you immediately thought of hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that President Trump believes is a game changer against COVID-19, that's not all. In fact, hydroxychloroquine is far from becoming a COVID-19 cure. There is simply not enough data to support the idea that it works. However, what does work is an old type of therapy that is now being customized for COVID-19 treatment.

News reports often focus on two particular figures, including the number of new COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths. And you hear incredibly sad stories on TV every day about people who couldn't fight the disease. But the reality is that most people will recover, and many of them will experience no symptoms at all. Those people will have immunity against COVID-19 for some time, and that immunity can be shared.

The way it is done is through the donation of blood plasma. Plasma contains the antibodies that fought the infection and can be used to boost the immune system of patients experiencing severe cases.

This type of therapy is not new, as it has been used to combat other infectious diseases in the past. New York is one of the places where doctors have developed a plasma program to help people in need. But other medical centers in the US USA And other countries have resorted to similar treatments for COVID-19.

"We have so many patients who are sick. We are crossing our fingers that this will change the rules of the game and really accelerate the recovery of these patients, "said Dr. Jeffrey Jhang of the Mount Sinai Health System. NBCNews.

What's also nice about the new therapy is that it involves the COVID-19 test. Donor blood will be tested for antibodies. Mount Sinai Icahn School microbiologist Dr. Florian Krammer developed an antibody test that not only tells you if you have the correct antibodies, but also tells you how many antibodies you have. In this way, doctors can extract blood plasma from patients who have shown the highest immune response to the disease.

Donors will also be screened to see if the virus is still present in their system. This is because a patient must be cured of COVID-19 before donating plasma. Antibodies can coexist with the virus during some stages of the disease.

The problem with this treatment, which could be a real game changer until a vaccine is available, is that it can't scale as fast as necessary. More than 10,000 people answered the call for volunteers from Mount Sinai. But not everyone had the disease, so they cannot donate anything.

Accepted individuals are expected to donate the equivalent of four doses of plasma. Two doses are then administered to very sick patients, and Mount Sinai has treated more than 20 of its sickest patients in that way. Thousands more people may require the same treatment worldwide. Plasma could also be used as a prophylactic in healthcare workers who treat patients with COVID-19 regularly. Johns Hopkins is testing this type of plasma-based therapy in a trial that the FDA approved last week.

If you think you have had a case of COVID-19, you can also check with local hospitals to see if they run similar plasma programs for the new coronavirus. Your immune system could save the lives of others.

Image Source: CHINE NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock