A Baltimore officer tried to infect black people with coronavirus !! (Shock Vine)

The Baltimore police officer is being accused of trying to spread the coronavirus within a predominantly black community, MTO News reported.

Here is the VERY disturbing video. Warning

The police department is investigating a video that appears to intentionally show a police sergeant cough in front of a woman outside the Perkins Homes complex in southeast Baltimore.

The officer also walks by dozens of other residents and also coughs on them.

MTO News was unable to confirm whether the officer was infected with the deadly virus.

We contacted the Baltimores Police Commissioner and received this response. "After viewing the entire video, in its entirety, it is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high level of strong and clear guidance we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19," said the police commissioner. Michael Harrison. MTO News.

"Members are always expected to be responsive and professional with the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, globally, but right here in our own police department."

The Department's Office of Public Integrity is conducting an internal investigation into the video.

