A Baltimore officer tried to infect black people with coronavirus !! (Shock Vine)

A Baltimore officer tried to infect black people with coronavirus !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The Baltimore police officer is being accused of trying to spread the coronavirus within a predominantly black community, MTO News reported.

Here is the VERY disturbing video. Warning

The police department is investigating a video that appears to intentionally show a police sergeant cough in front of a woman outside the Perkins Homes complex in southeast Baltimore.

The officer also walks by dozens of other residents and also coughs on them.

