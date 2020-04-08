85-person COVID-19 contract at 2 East Bay nursing homes; 6 dead – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials reported a growing outbreak of coronavirus infections among staff and residents at two senior care facilities in Hayward and Castro Valley on Wednesday, resulting in six deaths. Starting Wednesday afternoon.

Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward currently has 59 people infected with COVID-19, 35 residents and 24 employees, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesperson Neetu Balram. Six of the infected residents have died.

The East Bay Post-Acute Health Center in Castro Valley currently has nine residents and 17 staff members who have contracted the new coronavirus, Balram said. There have been no deaths attributed to the disease at the Castro Valley facility.

Health officials announced the outbreak on Tuesday, originally saying 12 health professionals and nine patients at the center had tested positive. One of the patients had been hospitalized while the other eight were isolated at the center. Infected staff members were isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Balram said Wednesday that the new infection count between the two care facilities could be updated and should be considered a "point in time,quot; count.

County health officials have established a task force to work on containment strategies in nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and conduct outreach activities with other facilities to implement infection control and prevention procedures.

Guidance and resources for long-term care facilities are available on the Alameda County website at http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov/resources/skilled-nursing-residential-care-facilities.aspx .