50 Cent: I choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over my son Marquis!

Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is back in the news, after doing what many see are controversial statements about his 22-year-old son Marquis, MTO News has learned.

(see video above)

50 came to IG Live yesterday to discuss the release of their old friend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Tekashi was recently released from prison after he mocked his entire crew.

Fans asked him if he had heard from Tekashi since his release. Five can be heard saying: No, I have not heard from 6ix9ine, he is the son of his mother, now he told everyone. "

The magnate continued, "However, he is better than Marquise. I will carry him before I carry my royal son."

50 then laughed and continued talking to the fans. It is unclear if his comment was just a joke.

50 Cent has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards.

He has pursued an acting career, appearing in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; (2005), the Iraq war film Home of the Brave (2006), and Righteous Kill (2008). 50 Cent was ranked as the sixth best artist of the 2000s and the third best rapper (behind Eminem and Nelly) by Billboard.

Rolling Stone considers Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; and "In da Club,quot; to be on their lists of "100 Best Albums of the 2000s,quot; and "100 Best Songs of the 2000s,quot; at No. 37 and 13 respectively