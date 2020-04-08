50 Cent: I choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over my son Marquis!

Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is back in the news, after doing what many see are controversial statements about his 22-year-old son Marquis, MTO News has learned.

50 came to IG Live yesterday to discuss the release of their old friend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Tekashi was recently released from prison after he mocked his entire crew.

Fans asked him if he had heard from Tekashi since his release. Five can be heard saying: No, I have not heard from 6ix9ine, he is the son of his mother, now he told everyone. "

