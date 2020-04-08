& # 39; Who wants to be a millionaire? & # 39; Hosts: from Regis Philbin to Jimmy Kimmel, all who have been hosts

These are your final answers.

"Who wants to be a millionaire?" It is a question that the gaming program has asked for over 20 years. The first episode took place in 1999 and, although various formats and winners came through the years, a particular part of the show has always caught the attention of the United States: the hosts.

While Regis Philbin remains the most recognizable of the game show's decorative figures, there have been plenty of hosts and guest hosts among his original career so far.

With the show returning once again on Wednesday, here is a list of everyone who ever hosted the show, and how they came to power in the chair:

Who wants to be a millionaire host?

Regis Philbin (1999-2002)

The stalwart of television presented "Who wants to be a millionaire?" from the start of the show in 1999 to 2002.

While the show's popularity skyrocketed during Philbin's tenure, some shows had nearly 30 million viewers on any given night, the audience began to decline in the later stages of his tenure as a presenter. At the time of the syndication, ABC was filming four episodes a day and was looking for a host to connect with the contestants.

"When we were getting into the day, and it wasn't feasible for Regis to host the show during the day, because we filmed four shows a day, you're looking for qualities in a new host," executive producer Leigh Hampton told the Game Show Network in 2007. "It had to be someone who loved the contestants, who supported the contestants."

Meredith Vieira (2002-13)

Vieira of "The View,quot; took over Philbin in 2002; she lasted as a hostess for over a decade.

As the presenter of the syndicated version of the show, Vieira won two Daytime Emmy Awards, becoming the second woman to win in that category (Betty White was the first, in 1983). She remains the longest-running presenter on the show.

Interestingly, Vieira was not the first choice for the syndicated version of the program. Rosie O & # 39; Donnell was originally contacted to present the show, but declined. In a twist of irony or coincidence, O & # 39; Donnell later replaced Vieira in "The View,quot;.

Vieira announced that he would be leaving the show in January 2013, and that final recordings will be made in November 2012.

"I don't know what we would have done or if & # 39; Millionaire & # 39; would still be alive if it weren't for Meredith Vieira," said executive producer Michael Davies.

Cedric the animator (2013-14)

The comedian took over as host of the show in 2013. The hope was that Cedric would bring a distinctive and distinctive flavor to the show, but it was short-lived, and he eventually left the show in 2014 to focus on his broader schedule.

"With his deep roots as a successful comedian and actor, Cedric will bring his new approach and unpredictable fun to the show," Disney-ABC Domestic TV President Janice Marinelli said in 2014.

He was replaced by Terry Crews.

Terry Crews (2014-15)

The Hulking Crews took over Cedric in 2014. From the fame of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine,quot; and "Everybody Hates Chris," the former NFL player hosted the show for a brief period before retiring.

"Terry is attractive, endearing, smart, and fast – the perfect combination to lead one of the longest running franchises in the history of gaming shows," said Janice Marinelli, president of Disney-ABC Domestic Television in 2014.

Citing an increasingly busy work schedule, Crews would be leaving in 2015. He was replaced by Chris Harrison.

Chris Harrison (2015-19)

Harrison gained national fame by introducing "The Bachelor,quot; and "The Bachelorette,quot; before replacing Crews in 2015. Unfortunately for Harrison, his host career came to an end in 2019, when the show was canceled by ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel (2020-present)

The first time on prime time since 2009, Kimmel is hosting a special series of "Millionaires,quot; shows with celebrities playing for charity. While it is not known whether the limited series will be more than that, Kimmel's experience on the game show is not new. He was a unique guest host on the show many, many years ago.

Kimmel and "Millionaire,quot; return in a new format, and celebrities can lead a guest to sit next to them like a lifeguard. Spectators can also mark responses.

It seems like Jimmy already has some practice too:

Mainly in the second half of Vieira's tenure as host, countless guest guests sat in the chair: