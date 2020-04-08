& # 39; Tiger King & # 39; becomes the most watched Netflix show with 34 million viewers

Netflix

The & # 39; King of the tiger: murder, chaos and madness & # 39; revolving around the infamous tiger breeder Joe Exotic beats Netflix fan favorite series & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"Tiger king"It has topped Netflix's viewing charts as one of the streaming service's most watched original shows.

Released last month, March 2020, "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"follow the exploits of Exotic Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

While the tiger lover was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, the shocking show was an instant hit with fans amid the coronavirus blockade, having reached an American television audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen's estimates.

The figures, recorded from March 20 to 29, 2020, exceed those of the second season of Netflix's success. "Strange things"which had 31.2 million viewers and was just a little behind"Stranger Things 3", which attracted 36.3 million over the comparable 10-day span.

"Tiger King" has become a global phenomenon, with 20th Century Fox producers reportedly in the early stages of planning a movie based on the series, with Orlando Bloom be seen as the protagonist Joe.

Several other derivative projects are also said to be in progress, one with "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, who plans to play Baskin, including a "definitive sequel" to the show to air on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Speaking to People magazine, Joe's former employee Kelci & # 39; Saff & # 39; Saffery spoke about fixing his boss with his adversary.

"Carole was the first thing I thought about every morning and the last thing I thought about every night," Kelci said.

John Finlay, Joe's ex-husband, added: "Joe had a very bad hatred of Carole Baskin and many of us knew he was going in the wrong direction … Many people told him he had to stop or slow down. down and think about what's going on. "

However, in a phone interview with Netflix from prison after the show's success, Joe insisted that "he was done with the Carole Baskin saga" and hopes to be released from prison.