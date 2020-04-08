& # 39; Pharma Bro & # 39; wants to get out of prison to investigate the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Former CEO of convicted drug company Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," wants to be released from prison so he can help investigate a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said he will file court documents asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so that he can carry out laboratory work "under strict supervision."

His client, best known before his arrest for rising drug prices and his sarcastic online personality, is in a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

"I have always said that if it is focused and left in a laboratory, Martin could help cure cancer," Brafman said in a statement. "Perhaps I can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus."

In a research proposal published online, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical industry's response to the pandemic "inadequate,quot; and said that researchers at each pharmaceutical company "should get down to business until COVID-19 no longer exists."

Shkreli wrote that his experience "as a successful biopharmaceutical entrepreneur twice, having bought multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates,quot; would make him a valuable asset.

"I am one of the few executives with experience in ALL aspects of drug development," he said, adding: "I do not expect to make a profit in any way, shape, or form of coronavirus-related treatments."

Shkreli, 37, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for crimes that included lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he managed, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to and defrauding investors. at a pharmaceutical company. Retrophin, by hiding their ownership of some of their actions.

A judge ordered Shkreli to lose $ 7.3 million.

Shkreli gained notoriety by buying the rights to a life-saving drug from another company in 2014 and raising the price from $ 13.50 to $ 750 per pill.

He is also known for attacking critics on social media and offering a reward to anyone who can tease Hillary Clinton.