& # 39; GUHH & # 39; Star Dame Dash: WETV is racist!

Dame Dash, one of the stars of the reality show Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood has lashed out at the network, says WEtv is racist.

"I have this lawsuit with WEtv and E1, and the reason is because I felt that they deliberately separated my family, caused problems and things that triggered situations with my children, only to capture it and make our family look dysfunctional." Dame says in the clip posted on her Instagram account.

"We have a lawsuit, and they know the damage they have caused to the relationship with my son Boogie, and with my daughter, Ava to this day. They have no respect for my family and continue to film with my children, knowing that they are affecting my family and knowing it's making things worse. They keep hanging money in front of them, I wish I could control that, but I can't. But as human beings, they should have a little more consideration and respect. "

"The way they treated me was so disrespectful. I couldn't believe it. And I'm like 'Why do I want to tell my story and want to put it on their platform? I have to go through E1, which is running through Tara Long, a woman who is not from my culture or Marc [Herwick]. Why do they keep doing that? "the tirade continues.