& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; star Jorge Nava says Anfisa Arkhipchenko abandons him due to drastic weight loss

The California native debuted his new look on March 31 in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him wearing an orange outfit while wishing everyone to stay safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"90 day fiance"star Jorge NavaThe transformation of the body cost him his relationship with his wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. In a new interview, the 31-year-old man reveals that his drastic weight loss is what led to his decision to go his separate ways.

The TLC star confirmed that he and Ansifa are no longer together. He added that the reason for his breakup had something to do with his new body.

"I think she was jealous of the attention she was receiving," Nava told InTouch on Tuesday, April 7, through an interview conducted by her attorney, Brad Rideout. "The news about my weight loss didn't sit well with him," added Nava, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence on marijuana-related charges.

"It was then that he blocked my phone calls and began to lose touch with her," he continued, noting that his estranged wife waited until "the day after" that she published about her weight loss to say "it was over."

Nava debuted her new look on March 31 in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him wearing an orange suit. He used the post to draw people's attention to the Coronavirus pandemic instead of his weight loss, and wrote: "Hi everyone, I'm so happy to be on Instagram now so I can connect with you! Praying for everyone who is being affected by the Coronavirus. "

"I know this is a difficult time for everyone right now. And we are all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. I can't wait to be with you again. soon! "Nava concluded his legend.

Meanwhile, Ansifa had made her romance with her new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, an Instagram official on March 18. Of Ansifa's new relationship, Nava shared that she wished him "the best with his new relationship. I know about him, [but] I don't know" I don't know what he looks like, and I really don't care what he looks like. "