& # 39; & # 39; Friday & # 39; & # 39; Singer Rebecca Black comes out as Queer

Rebecca Black she is opening up about her sexuality and identifying herself as strange.

In a recent interview with Straight dating podcast hosts Jack dodge Y Amy OrdmanBlack shared that he had recently had a breakup with a woman.

"I was dating someone and I know they could see this … but one of the reasons we went through this breakup was because they really needed time alone with me, not from them, but just in general," she continued. "But I'm fine … every day is really different."

On the issue of labeling his sexuality, Black said, "I made a conscious decision not to like 'going out,' but just, I don't know, people started asking questions and stopped responding. Still in the process it feels."

When asked how he specifically identifies himself, Black replied: "Every day is different, it is something that in recent years, obviously, I have had many conversations with myself … and with you, my friends and my family."