2020 NHL Draft: Alexis Lafreniere, Tim Stuetzle Top Central Scouting Final Ranking

The date of the Draft NHL 2020 may be uncertain, but the talent of the available players is not.
On Wednesday, the NHL Central Scout Office released its final ranking, with Rimouski Océanic ahead Alexis Lafreniere taking first place for North American skaters as expected. The Saint-Eustache native, Que., Is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
"Obviously Alexis is a great player when you look at all aspects of his game," J-F Damphousse, a Quebec and Maritimes regional explorer, said in a video call with reporters. "I think you could consider every aspect as elite when you look at his skating, his disco skills, he's obviously above average. He's been excellent during his three years with Rimouski."
MORE: NHL Draft, Scouting Combine postponed due to coronavirus
He is closely followed by two of his teammates from the Canadian gold medal winning team at this year's World Youth Championships: Quinton Byfield and Jamie Drysdale. Byfield is a 6-4, 215-pound center who has been playing with the Sudbury Wolves (OHL), racking up 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in just 45 games this season, while Drysdale is an offensively skilled defender with the Erie Otters (OHL).
"They were on that gold medal team at such a young age and not just on it, but they could contribute," said NHL Central Scouting senior manager David Gregory. "Seeing these two players develop throughout the year and put themselves in high-end situations and then being able to adapt and contribute just shows how special they are."
The ranking also listed the best international skaters, North American goalkeepers, and international goalkeepers. German forward Tim Stuetzle ranked first in the international skaters ranking, with Canadian Nicolas Daws and Russian Iaroslav Askarov ranked first among North American and international goalkeepers, respectively.
Below are the top 10 players in each category.
Final drafts of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau
North American skaters
|Classification
|Player
|Pos.
|nationality
|Team
|1
|Alexis Lafreniere
|LW
|CAN
|Rimouski
|two
|Quinton Byfield
|C
|CAN
|Sudbury
|3
|Jamie Drysdale
|re
|CAN
|Erie
|4 4
|Jake Sanderson
|re
|U.S
|United States U18
|5 5
|Cole Perfetti
|C
|CAN
|Saginaw
|6 6
|Marco Rossi
|C
|AUT
|Ottawa
|7 7
|Jack quinn
|RW
|CAN
|Ottawa
|8
|Kaiden Guhle
|re
|CAN
|Prince alberto
|9 9
|Braden schneider
|re
|CAN
|Brandon
|10
|Dawson Mercer
|C
|CAN
|Chicoutimi
International Skaters
|Classification
|Player
|Pos.
|nationality
|Team
|1
|Tim Stuetzle
|LW
|GER
|Mannheim
|two
|Alexander Holtz
|RW
|SWE
|Djurgarden
|3
|Anton Lundell
|C
|FIN
|HIFK
|4 4
|Lucas Raymond
|LW
|SWE
|Frolunda
|5 5
|Rodion Amirov
|LW
|RUS
|Ufa
|6 6
|Helge Grans
|re
|SWE
|Malmo Jr.
|7 7
|John-Jason Peterka
|RW
|GER
|Munchen
|8
|Niemela Topi
|re
|FIN
|Karpat
|9 9
|Noel Gunler
|RW
|SWE
|Lulea
|10
|Roni Hirvonen
|C
|FIN
|Assat
KOURNIANOS: Mock draft 2020 hits Lafreniere to Detroit
North American goalkeepers
|Classification
|Player
|nationality
|Team
|1
|Nicolas Daws
|CAN
|Guelph
|two
|Drew Commesso
|U.S
|United States U18
|3
|Samuel Hlavaj
|SVK
|Sherbrooke
|4 4
|Will Cranley
|CAN
|Ottawa
|5 5
|Garin Bjorklund
|CAN
|Medicine hat
|6 6
|Dylan Garand
|CAN
|Kamloops
|7 7
|Fabio Iacobo
|CAN
|Victoriaville
|8
|Devon Levi
|CAN
|Carleton Place
|9 9
|Brock gould
|U.S
|moose jaw
|10
|Nick Malik
|CZE
|Sault Ste. Marie
International Goalkeepers
|Classification
|Player
|nationality
|Team
|1
|Iaroslav Askarov
|RUS
|Neva Saint Petersburg
|two
|Jan Bednar
|CZE
|Sokolov
|3
|Joel Blomqvist
|FIN
|Karpat Jr.
|4 4
|Clang Street
|SWE
|Rogle Jr.
|5 5
|Amir Miftakhov
|RUS
|Bars Kazan
|6 6
|Juho Markkanen
|FIN
|Saipa Jr.
|7 7
|Hugo Ollas
|SWE
|Linkoping Jr.
|8
|Jesper Vikman
|SWE
|AIK Jr.
|9 9
|Davide Fadani
|ITA
|Lugano Jr.
|10
|Jakub Malek
|CZE
|Vsetin Jr.
%MINIFYHTML217221180f968b783b038dabaeb687b27%