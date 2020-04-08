2020 NHL Draft: Alexis Lafreniere, Tim Stuetzle Top Central Scouting Final Ranking

The date of the Draft NHL 2020 may be uncertain, but the talent of the available players is not.

On Wednesday, the NHL Central Scout Office released its final ranking, with Rimouski Océanic ahead Alexis Lafreniere taking first place for North American skaters as expected. The Saint-Eustache native, Que., Is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

"Obviously Alexis is a great player when you look at all aspects of his game," J-F Damphousse, a Quebec and Maritimes regional explorer, said in a video call with reporters. "I think you could consider every aspect as elite when you look at his skating, his disco skills, he's obviously above average. He's been excellent during his three years with Rimouski."

He is closely followed by two of his teammates from the Canadian gold medal winning team at this year's World Youth Championships: Quinton Byfield and Jamie Drysdale. Byfield is a 6-4, 215-pound center who has been playing with the Sudbury Wolves (OHL), racking up 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in just 45 games this season, while Drysdale is an offensively skilled defender with the Erie Otters (OHL).

"They were on that gold medal team at such a young age and not just on it, but they could contribute," said NHL Central Scouting senior manager David Gregory. "Seeing these two players develop throughout the year and put themselves in high-end situations and then being able to adapt and contribute just shows how special they are."

The ranking also listed the best international skaters, North American goalkeepers, and international goalkeepers. German forward Tim Stuetzle ranked first in the international skaters ranking, with Canadian Nicolas Daws and Russian Iaroslav Askarov ranked first among North American and international goalkeepers, respectively.

Below are the top 10 players in each category.

Final drafts of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau

North American skaters

Classification Player Pos. nationality Team 1 Alexis Lafreniere LW CAN Rimouski two Quinton Byfield C CAN Sudbury 3 Jamie Drysdale re CAN Erie 4 4 Jake Sanderson re U.S United States U18 5 5 Cole Perfetti C CAN Saginaw 6 6 Marco Rossi C AUT Ottawa 7 7 Jack quinn RW CAN Ottawa 8 Kaiden Guhle re CAN Prince alberto 9 9 Braden schneider re CAN Brandon 10 Dawson Mercer C CAN Chicoutimi

International Skaters

Classification Player Pos. nationality Team 1 Tim Stuetzle LW GER Mannheim two Alexander Holtz RW SWE Djurgarden 3 Anton Lundell C FIN HIFK 4 4 Lucas Raymond LW SWE Frolunda 5 5 Rodion Amirov LW RUS Ufa 6 6 Helge Grans re SWE Malmo Jr. 7 7 John-Jason Peterka RW GER Munchen 8 Niemela Topi re FIN Karpat 9 9 Noel Gunler RW SWE Lulea 10 Roni Hirvonen C FIN Assat

North American goalkeepers

Classification Player nationality Team 1 Nicolas Daws CAN Guelph two Drew Commesso U.S United States U18 3 Samuel Hlavaj SVK Sherbrooke 4 4 Will Cranley CAN Ottawa 5 5 Garin Bjorklund CAN Medicine hat 6 6 Dylan Garand CAN Kamloops 7 7 Fabio Iacobo CAN Victoriaville 8 Devon Levi CAN Carleton Place 9 9 Brock gould U.S moose jaw 10 Nick Malik CZE Sault Ste. Marie

International Goalkeepers