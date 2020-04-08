2020 NHL Draft: Alexis Lafreniere No. 1 Canada among North American skaters in final standings

On Wednesday, the NHL Central Bureau of Exploration released its final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft and it should come as no surprise that Alexis Lafreniere of Canada is at the top of the North American Skater Ranking.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., Has been the No. 1 consensus choice for months, if not years. Last season he led the QMJHL with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in 52 games for the Rimouski Oceanic. At the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship, he led Canada to the gold medal and was named the Tournament's Most Valuable Player and Best Forward after posting 10 points (four goals, six assists) in five games.

"Lafreniere has exceptional skills and attributes that make him a scoring threat every time he steps on the ice," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said in a press release. "Whether with Rimouski at QMJHL or on the world stage, he has continually demonstrated that he is a force that can impact and be a difference factor in games." What makes him stand out in this draft class is the natural competition and battle traits that are embedded in his game, allowing Alexis to lead the way and improve those around him. ”

At 6-1,193 pounds, the left wing can play a physical game and drop the body, but he also has a high level of skill with silky hands that help him get through defenders. Endowed with an innate sense of hockey, the QMJHL and Canadian Hockey League MVP for the 2018-19 season has outstanding playing skills paired with lethal shooting.

"I think you could consider all aspects as elite when you look at his skating, his skills with the puck, he's obviously above average," J-F Damphousse, a regional explorer for Quebec and Maritimes, said in a video call with reporters on Wednesday. "One of his best assets, overall, is his vision, his playing skills. Every game I saw him play, he makes plays that you don't even think are possible and still make them. But I think he separates him from the pack it's his level of competition. He's willing to play physically, he fights every game and every time the game is on the line you want him on the ice. He makes big plays in the games and responds under pressure. "

With the NHL season on hold, the lottery draw, which was originally scheduled for April 9, is on hold as final positions have yet to be determined. According to Tankathon, the teams in the mix to select first include the Ottawa, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings Senators, with the Detroit Red Wings most likely.

Regardless of who he chooses first, they are expected to take Lafreniere, who would be the first Quebec-born player to rank first since penguins recruited netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003. He will also be the first Rimouski player to move into number 1 since Pittsburgh took Sidney Crosby in 2005; Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier, selected first overall by Rimouski in 1998, was the last Quebec-born skater to take first overall.