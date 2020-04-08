12 staff members, 9 patients at East Bay Nursing Home test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – Several staff members and patients at the East Bay postoperative nursing home in Castro Valley have tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed Tuesday.

12 health professionals and nine patients at the center tested positive. All infected staff members are isolated at home and show mild symptoms, said Shane McCormack, administrator for the East Bay Post-Acute.

McCormack said that one of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently hospitalized and in a stable condition. The remaining eight patients were isolated from other residents and staff by showing symptoms.

RELATED: 5 residents at the Pacifica Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19; 1 dead patient

East Bay Post-Acute is working with Alameda County health officials to monitor patient progress.

“This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We are grateful for your continued efforts. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone at our facilities, ”said McCormack.

Alameda Coutny health officials also confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward. Authorities did not detail how many people were infected.

No other details are available immediately.