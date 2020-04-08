1 arrested in Santa Clarita after family fight over toilet paper – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Santa Clarita after a family fight over toilet paper turned physical, according to the sheriff's department.

Agents were called to the residence near Plum Canyon Road and Mirabelle Lane in Saugus around 3 a.m. Monday, according to Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

According to the sheriff's station, the son accused the mother of hiding the family's toilet paper and allegedly beat her.

Adrian Yan was arrested on suspicion of assault, Miller said. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently expressed concern over an anticipated increase in domestic violence with families piling up in their homes during the shelter-in-place directive resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toilet paper has become a hot product amid the coronavirus pandemic, with residents of Southern California lining up at most grocery stores every day to secure a package.

