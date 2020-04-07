Zharnel Hughes in his Olympic dream and staying motivated during coronavirus blockade | Olympic Games News

















GB team sprinter Zharnel Hughes says he was at his peak this year, but is determined to restart in time for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

For a man who has made a name for himself on the ground, Zharnel Hughes can't wait to get back on the air.

When the GB team's double European champion is not racing on tracks around the world, he is thousands of feet in the sky flying his favorite plane.

However, the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many countries into a house lockout means that Private Pilot Hughes has to keep his feet on the ground.

Zharnel Hughes competes in Doha

"Trust me, if there was any way to fly, I would be flying!" he said Sky Sports News.

Meanwhile, he had to settle for his simulator at home. "I fly through Europe and the Caribbean. It is not so realistic, but it does what I want," he laughs.

Considering Hughes' dream of competing in his first Olympics this summer was shattered when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the event would be postponed until next year, he is in a good mood as he speaks from his home in Jamaica.

"It was a bittersweet moment. I'm in great shape this year and I really wanted to compete," Hughes explained. "But this is the best result to protect ourselves and protect many others.

Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain celebrate silver in Doha

"In 2016 I missed the Olympics due to injury. This year I was doing my best to stay injury free, resting properly, receiving proper treatment. I was into everything!

"I really wanted to go to the Olympics and hopefully leave with a medal. But I will have to wait until next year."

Due to the pandemic, Hughes went from training in the Jamaican sun to doing strength exercises at home alone. He admits that it has been difficult to adjust mentally, but putting inspirational quotes on his wall and looking at pictures of his 100m and 4x100m relay wins at the 2018 European Championship every day helps keep him motivated.

And with the British Athletics announcing that the season can resume with the July Anniversary Games, Hughes is confident that it can stay in top shape during closing.

Andre De Grasse of Canada and Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain compete in Doha

"My coach is not the type of person who praises athletes, but he has been very encouraging this year. It's like: 'Zharnel, you're in such good shape, to the point where it's scary! I've never seen you before. like this "you are much stronger, much faster,quot;.

High praise from one of the most respected coaches in the sport: Glen Mills. He is infamous for his relentless and methodical approach and is the man behind the legend Usain Bolt.

Working with the same coach and training at the same club as Bolt has led to countless comparisons between the two. And while Hughes sees Bolt as his "inspiring,quot; older brother, he's ready to carve out his own path.

He said, "The guys I'm training with now admire me, especially for being one of the oldest in the club. Coach Mills tells me, 'You're one of the fastest men in the world, you've made the end of the World Champions: many of these young people admire you & # 39 ;.

"I want to inspire as much as I can because that is something that was always instilled in me. I remember that in elementary school our motto was: 'Inspire before you expire.'

Zharnel Hughes was part of the team that won gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the European Athletics Championships in 2018

Hughes is one of Britain's best medal prospects for the Tokyo 2021 Games and revealed it to Sky Sports News will focus on competing in the 200m.

But that is not the only objective in his sights.

"I want to become an Olympic champion, I want to break British records, I want to become a world champion," he said. "I am eager to go (to Tokyo), without setting too many expectations, but at the same time meet."