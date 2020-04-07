YouTuber Lele Pons falls through a glass door in viral video

Lele Pons took to social media on Tuesday to share a video of herself falling through a glass door in the middle of her TikTok routine.

The 13-second clip showed the YouTuber rocking Jose De Las Heras Y Ghetto FlowThe song of "Culo,quot;. But after taking a few steps back, she seemed to stumble and crash into a glass door. The video then showed the social celebration lying on the ground among the smashed pieces. The person filming the video was also heard saying "Oh, s-t,quot; and she was seen running towards her.

"I'm still learning how to do these TikToks dances," Pons tweeted along with a series of emojis. "(Wait)".

After watching the video, several Pons fans commented on the clip. Some expressed concern.

"Omg. Are you okay?" a fan tweeted.

"You got hurt??" another asked.

Other people did not take the incident that seriously.

"That was really fun," wrote another follower.

"Physical comedy is the best," added another.

"I feel sorry for the glass," wrote an Instagram commenter, to which Pons replied, "That's what my mother said. Lol."