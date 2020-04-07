"You're Not Sure When You Go Out,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9b355b805d2badb157901f7996c1f19775%

– Health officials on Monday asked Los Angeles County's elderly population and those with underlying health conditions to stay home, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise at a surprising rate.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 420 new cases and 15 deaths Monday, bringing the county's total to 6,360 cases and 147 deaths.

Of the 15 who died, 12 were over the age of 65. Seven of those 12 had underlying health conditions.

The other three were between 41 and 65 years old. Only one of them had underlying conditions.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to Reopen as Los Angeles Surge Hospital

Ferrer noted that the death rate from the disease had grown to a moderate 2.3 percent, from 1.9 percent last week.

Of the 147 people who have died so far, 83 percent had underlying conditions and 76 percent were over the age of 65.

Twenty-six of those who died were residents of skilled nursing or assisted living facilities.

"If you are elderly or have an underlying health condition, you stay home, except to go to medical appointments," said Ferrer. "When you are away from home, even for essential services, you are at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill."

RELATED: Garcetti: Tests for COVID-19 Available to Everyone in Los Angeles County

Ferrer also asked area stores to provide seniors with free grocery and drug delivery services.

"We want to encourage grocery stores and pharmacies to offer free delivery services whenever possible to people at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19," he said. "

She requested that Angelenos step forward and help their neighbors and older friends.

"And if you have a friend, or a friend, neighbor, or family member of someone who is elderly, or someone who has underlying health conditions: please, please help them get their food, medicine, and essentials. they need, they need, so they can stay home safely, "said Ferrer.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump warned Americans that this may be "the most difficult week,quot; of the outbreak thus far, and Ferrer confirmed that prediction.

"This would be the week to skip shopping together," he said.

On Friday, Ferrer warned that Los Angeles County could soon see 1,000 new cases per day.

RELATED: Coronavirus Conduction Test Site Opens in Malibu; New Sites Coming to East LA, Santa Clarita

So far, just over 32,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in Los Angeles County, with 14 percent positive. However, Ferrer called the rate "slightly inflated,quot; because some commercial laboratories have not yet reported its negative results.

Ferrer also acknowledged that some areas of the county are struggling to obtain evidence more than others.

"Testing shortages still exist in some places more than others … As the week progresses, they will see increased capacity reflecting that desire to make sure that testing is not a barrier due to where they live or work " said.

There are now 12 cases among the county's homeless population as well.

Ferrer followed up on last week's recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control. USA And from local officials that everyone wears cloth covers when they are out of their homes.

"We saw a lot of people this weekend wearing cloth face covers while you were away," said Ferrer. "And thank you for taking this additional step to curb the spread of COVID-19."