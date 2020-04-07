Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The reopening of the city where the pandemic began
After several long months of confinement, residents of Wuhan, China are now able to leave the city after displaying a phone app that measures their risk of contagion based on their addresses, recent trips and medical histories. Stores are reopening, people go to parks, and the city cautiously comes to life.
The lifting of the 10-week blockade on Wednesday came after only three new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the previous three weeks, and a day after China reported no new deaths for the first time since January.
Within the city of 11 million, there are still strict rules to prevent the virus from regaining its position. Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home as much as possible. Schools are still closed.
Wuhan remains a "deeply damaged,quot; city, write our correspondents. "Illness and death have touched hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting a trauma that could last for decades."
Holes in Japan's coronavirus strategy
Experts wonder if Japan's new attempts to contain the coronavirus they are very little, very late
The state of emergency announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is not a blockade, it is based on voluntary compliance. Japan's Constitution would need to be amended to give Mr. Abe the power to impose orders to stay home or compel companies to close. And the evidence so far has been limited.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked residents to stay indoors for the past two weekends and has encouraged people to telecommute, but a government survey found that only one in 8 respondents has worked since their House. And the nurseries are still open.
By the numbers: Japan reached 3,906 confirmed cases on Tuesday, exactly double that of the previous week. In Tokyo, by most measures, the world's largest city, cases have doubled in the past five days to more than 1,000.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Guyana's oil boom brings wealth and ethnic tensions
Guyana, once one of the poorest countries in South America, is accelerating towards a future as an oil-producing giant.
Many are welcoming that change. Others, however, wonder if the new wealth will change the lives of the majority or just a select few. Ethnic tensions are already escalating, and environmentalists worry about the cost of fossil fuel production in a nation where nine out of 10 people live below sea level.
This is what is happening the most.
Australia: The country's highest court reversed the sexual abuse conviction of Cardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic leader convicted in the church's pedophilia crisis.
Afghanistan: Talks about a prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban appeared to collapse on Tuesday, when Taliban leaders ordered their negotiators to withdraw from the discussions. The exchange is considered crucial to preserve a fragile peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States. USA
Snapshot: Above, a caribou at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. A writer from our Travel section reflected on a six-month, 4,000-mile journey there and his lessons on how to move forward in a time of uncertainty.
What we are seeing: The movie "Survival Family,quot; on Netflix, about a Japanese family addicted to technology forced to unite to survive a power failure. It's "mainly comical before dark, and then again," says Motoko Rich, our head of the Tokyo office.
Now a break from the news
Do: A lot of people are buying small desks. And many wonder how to celebrate Easter and Easter.
And now for the backstory on …
The National Leader in Intensive Care
London Times correspondent Stephen Castle has been covering Britain's coronavirus outbreak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal experience with Covid-19. I told him about what he is seeing on the ground.
Tell us how Boris Johnson is doing and how his case has progressed.
On Tuesday we found out that he was stable at night and was still in intensive care. Critically, they said that he had received some oxygen but had not been on a ventilator or that he did not need treatment.
His girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, tweeted about the symptoms, but we have no suggestion that he has suffered something as serious as Boris Johnson.
What's the mood right now in Britain?
There was a lot of surprise and some commotion in this week's announcement.
Really until Thursday and even until Friday, the plan was for him to get out of self-isolation on Friday, which would have been seven days since he was diagnosed. Then he made a kind of rather shaky home video explaining his situation, in which he didn't look terrible, but he didn't look great either. That was as far as we knew.
What are the big questions about leadership in this time of crisis?
It has caused a bit of a power vacuum. We are in a rather unpredictable position where we are unclear on how the government is administered. As you know, there is no written constitution.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in the post of prime minister, but right now there seems to be a sense that everything is going wrong for the government at an incredibly critical time for the country.
