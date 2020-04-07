Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The reopening of the city where the pandemic began

After several long months of confinement, residents of Wuhan, China are now able to leave the city after displaying a phone app that measures their risk of contagion based on their addresses, recent trips and medical histories. Stores are reopening, people go to parks, and the city cautiously comes to life.

The lifting of the 10-week blockade on Wednesday came after only three new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the previous three weeks, and a day after China reported no new deaths for the first time since January.

Within the city of 11 million, there are still strict rules to prevent the virus from regaining its position. Officials continue to urge everyone to stay home as much as possible. Schools are still closed.

Wuhan remains a "deeply damaged,quot; city, write our correspondents. "Illness and death have touched hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting a trauma that could last for decades."