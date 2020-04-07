Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Boris Johnson is in intensive care
The British prime minister, who was hospitalized the night before, was transferred to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. His foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, replaces him.
Mr. Johnson's aides said the move was in case he needed a fan and that he was still conscious.
The country, which was slow to impose restrictions on staying at home, has seen its death rate skyrocket and prominent figures have fallen ill.
As of Monday, more than 51,000 people in Britain had tested positive and 5,373 people had died, although figures showed that the rate of hospital admissions slowed.
How to know when cities can reopen
Spain and Italy, among the most affected countries after the United States, may have reached a significant turning point: although the number of cases continues to increase, the rate of new infections is no longer increasing.
How will we know when to reopen cities and states? Yesterday we saw the conversation in Italy. Around Antibodies Here are four benchmarks that researchers have identified:
1. Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, without resorting to crisis care standards. That means having adequate beds, fans, and staff.
2. Authorities should be able to assess at least everyone with symptoms and obtain reliable and timely results.
3. Health agencies should be able to monitor confirmed cases, trace contacts of those infected, and put people at risk into isolation or quarantine.
4. Because it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear, there should be a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days.
Most countries with epidemics are not there yet. Still, Iran, a regional epicenter, will reopen business this week despite experts warning the country is risking a new wave of infections.
Austria has He charted a timetable for a gradual return to normality, although neighboring Germany ruled out an early lifting of social distancing measures.
In other news:
In JapanPrime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency in seven prefectures, including Tokyo, where the virus is spreading rapidly.
From New York The governor said two consecutive days without a record increase in the death count could mean the state was reaching the top of the outbreak, but stressed that the situation was still dire.
Health officials in Greece He hastened to test hundreds of migrants after deciding on Sunday to quarantine a second migrant camp on the mainland.
From Poland The government pushed forward plans for a presidential election in May, saying millions of voters could cast their ballots by mail.
Scotland Medical director Dr. Catherine Calderwood resigned Sunday after photographs of her and her family appeared at their second home in a Scottish seaside town.
Disturbing echoes of terrorism
For Europe in particular, this plague has disturbing echoes of the waves of terrorism that it suffered in recent years. It has engendered fear of the stranger, emptied the streets, and killed thousands.
But the terrorism of the coronavirus, inflicted by nature, is even more terrifying because it cannot be persuaded or monitored, writes our diplomatic correspondent-in-chief in Europe.
Fighting it means thinking collectively and staying alone, rather than political demonstrations.
That is why the world's autocrats find themselves in a risky situation when they turn to their usual tools of propaganda and repression to gain control. But a virus cannot be censored, and a devastating pandemic could threaten its dominance.
Quotable: "Terrorists rely on that randomness, and in a sense this virus behaves the same way," said an anti-terrorism expert. "It has the ability to make people think, 'It could be me.'"
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Living in front of fear
Kate Bowler, above, a historian at Duke Divinity School, was 35 years old and a new mother when she was told in 2015 that she had incurable cancer. For her, losing the normal touchstones of everyday life is family territory. She has been offering daily reflections on social media during the pandemic.
She spoke to The Times about the human longing to love and be loved, and about the importance of finding delight in something silly and absurd. For her, it's the "Star Wars,quot; onesie.
This is what is happening the most.
Cardinal Pell case: On Tuesday, a court reversed the conviction of Cardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic leader who has been convicted of sexual abuse of children.
Great Barrier Reef: New data from scientists released Monday shows extensive overheating and damage along the 1,500-mile natural wonder.
Germany: For almost four centuries, the people of Oberammergau have performed an epic work in gratitude for surviving the bubonic plague. They did not expect another pandemic to force them to break that promise.
History: The recently revealed rare images of British M16 staff working with the famous code breaking facility Bletchley Park captured a glimpse of their lives in World War II.
Cook: Is there anything more satisfying than an easy bowl of carbonara, also known as bacon, egg and cheese from the pasta world? It's the staple dish from our food columnist Melissa Clark's pantry.
Our first live coronavirus briefing was released by the Hong Kong office on January 23, in the early days of the outbreak. It has been running every day, all day since then, run in turn between the Times newsrooms in Hong Kong and London and headquarters in New York.
"It's the longest-running live thing The Times has ever done," said Rebecca Blumenstein, associate editor. "We have never done anything on this scale before."
Editors and reporters for almost every desk have volunteered to help lighten that workload. Others were recruited to serve on the digital front.
Michael Cooper, who normally covers classical music and dance for the Culture desk, has been working on our international briefing, which requires you to quickly process and report on a deluge of information.
"It's like drinking from a fire hose," said Cooper. And in addition to the ever-changing stories, Times employees have been working from home since March 13.
"We are quite used to improvising," Cooper said. "When I used to cover plane crashes, I made a small table on a folding table somewhere in the disaster and worked from there. We are used to doing things from strange places. "
That's it for this briefing.
– Isabella
Thank you
