Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

How to know when cities can reopen

Spain and Italy, among the most affected countries after the United States, may have reached a significant turning point: although the number of cases continues to increase, the rate of new infections is no longer increasing.

How will we know when to reopen cities and states? Yesterday we saw the conversation in Italy. Around Antibodies Here are four benchmarks that researchers have identified:

1. Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, without resorting to crisis care standards. That means having adequate beds, fans, and staff.

2. Authorities should be able to assess at least everyone with symptoms and obtain reliable and timely results.

3. Health agencies should be able to monitor confirmed cases, trace contacts of those infected, and put people at risk into isolation or quarantine.

4. Because it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear, there should be a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days.

Most countries with epidemics are not there yet. Still, Iran, a regional epicenter, will reopen business this week despite experts warning the country is risking a new wave of infections.